you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai, 2 killed

Fire tenders have reached the spot. Reports suggest that two people died in the incident

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai on September 3.

Fire tenders have reached the spot. Reports suggest that two people died in the incident. The police have sealed a one-kilometre area around the facility.

In a tweet, ONGC said that the fire had broken out in the storm water drainage system early morning on September 3 and that the company’s fire services and crisis management teams had been pressed into action.

The state-owned company said that the fire was “being contained” and there had been “no impact on oil processing.”

ONGC also said that the gas had been diverted to the Hazira plant near Surat, Gujarat and that the situation was being assessed.

(More details awaited. To be updated)

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #Fire #India #ONGC

