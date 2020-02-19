App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire at Mumbai's Marathon Futurex building, no causalities reported

Police sources said that the fire broke out in one of the service lifts in the building, but the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A fire broke out at Marathon Futurex building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on February 19.

The building houses offices of the Israeli Embassy and Zee Entertainment.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the fire triggered panic, with employees rushing to the ground by using the staircase. The building was reportedly evacuated, and the fire has now been doused.

Police sources said that the fire broke out in one of the service lifts in the building, but the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injury has been reported yet, the sources said.

On February 17, a major fire had broken out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area of Mumbai. The fire had erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm.

Earlier, another fire had broken out at a chemical company in Dombivli area, though no causality was reported.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

