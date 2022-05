(Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A fire broke out on May 7 at the building of the Life Insurance Corporation in Mumbai’s Santacruz neighbourhood, news agency ANI reported.

Eight fire engines have been sent to the spot and the operation to put out the blaze is still underway. No casualties have been reported to so far.

More details are awaited.





