Fire at Jammu building leaves at least 4 dead, 15 injured; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

Firefighters work to douse a fire at a slum in Jammu, India, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A fire erupted at a building in Jammu city on March 14, leading to the death of at least four persons, and 15 others were left injured. The family members of the deceased will be provided an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, the Jammu & Kashmir administration said.

Police officials who spoke to reporters said the four deceased persons, which includes a child, were charred to death. The fatality toll was feared to rise further, they said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.



An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs.1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs.25,000 to those with minor injuries.

— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 14, 2022

The building where the blaze broke out in the evening is located at the Residency Road. The cause of the fire is considered to be a short-circuit in a scrap shop based in the ground floor. It swiftly engulfed the entire building as LPG cylinders inside exploded. An inquiry would, however, be conducted to ascertain the exact cause for the incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to LPG cylinder blast at a scrap shop in Jammu. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the district administration to provide all the necessary assistance," the lieutenant governor added.

Residents of the building were mostly workers from Assam, the officials said. A spokesperson of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said they received a call about the fire around 6.10 pm and immediately rushed fire tenders to the spot.

"Over a dozen families were living in the building. The fire spread very fast, many of the residents could not escape immediately," said a building resident Anwar Hussain.

Another survivor, Yasmeena Khatoon, said the building residents lost everything in the fire. "We could not retrieve anything and tried to flee the raging fire," she said, adding that many of her relatives are either injured or missing after the incident.

With PTI inputs