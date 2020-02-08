App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire at high-rise in Navi Mumbai, no casualty reported so far

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Image: Twitter/@ANI

A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on February 8 morning.

At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #Fire #India #Maharashtra #Navi Mumbai

