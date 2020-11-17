PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at godown in Mumbai; no one injured

The fire broke out in the godown, where gunny bags were kept, around 8.45 am and later spread to some hutments in a neighbouring slum area of the eastern suburb, they said.

PTI

A major fire broke out in a godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The fire broke out in the godown, where gunny bags were kept, around 8.45 am and later spread to some hutments in a neighbouring slum area of the eastern suburb, they said.

The fire brigade tagged it as a 'level-2' (major) blaze.

Close

Nine fire engines, six jetties and two water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to a few hutments and firefighting was underway.

The exact cause of the fire was yet not known, he said.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.