Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at Delhi HC canteen; no loss of lives reported

A call about the blaze was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS officer said.

A minor fire broke out at the canteen of the Delhi High Court on February 16, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A call about the blaze was received at 1.30 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS officer said.

The fire broke out in the chimney of the canteen and was brought under control by 1.50 pm, he said, adding that no injury or casualty was reported.
