HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at commercial building in Delhi's Naraina

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A fire broke out at a commercial building in west Delhi's Naraina on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said.

No causality was reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Naraina

