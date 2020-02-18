Fire at chemical factory in Dombivali, none hurt

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district early on February 18, an official told news agency PTI.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot as part of efforts to douse the fire.

The official said that no casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI that no one was hurt in the fire. He added that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, on February 17, a fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area of Mumbai. However, no reports of any casualty had surfaced.

