Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire at chemical factory in Dombivali, none hurt

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ANI
Image: Twitter/ANI

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district early on February 18, an official told news agency PTI.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot as part of efforts to douse the fire.

The official said that no casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted around 12.45 am in Metropolitan company, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali township.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI that no one was hurt in the fire. He added that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, on February 17, a fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area of Mumbai. However, no reports of any casualty had surfaced.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.