Fire at CGO complex

A fire broke out on Wednesday on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan of the CGO complex, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The Fire department got a call regarding the blaze at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the CGO complex that house important government offices, according to officials.

Fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames. No injury has been reported so far, they said.

Further details are awaited.