you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at building near Taj Hotel in Mumbai; some persons trapped



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @ANI


A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on July 21, trapping some persons, officials said.

The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamber building, located on Merryweather Road, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.

"The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke," the fire brigade official said.

"Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 01:59 pm







