Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire at AIIMS, 22 fire tenders rushed

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fire broke out at the AIIMS here on August 17 evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 15 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #AIIMS #India

