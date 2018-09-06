App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIR lodged on court order for 'promoting' conversion to Christianity: Police

"The FIR was lodged on Wednesday against a total of 271 persons for various penal offences like cheating, defiling places of worship and prejudicing national integration," said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Pandey.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The police have booked 271 persons on charges of promoting conversion to the Christianity by spreading misinformation about Hinduism, the police said Thursday. A First Information Report was lodged at Chandwak police station in the district.

"The FIR was lodged on Wednesday against a total of 271 persons for various penal offences like cheating, defiling places of worship and prejudicing national integration," said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Pandey.

The officer identified Jaunpur natives Durga Prasad Yadav, Kirit Rai and Jitendra Ramone as those named in the FIR.

The case was registered on the orders of a court on a plea by a Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) worker.

The complainant's advocate Brijesh Singh alleged the accused had been convincing people from Jaunpur, Varanasi Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts for the last few years to visit a church in Baldeh village and attend the prayers there.

They used to spread various misinformation about Hinduism and convince them to embrace Christianity, Singh alleged.

The accused also used to give prohibited medicines and drugs to the visitors and make them convert to Christianity under its influence, Singh alleged.

Singh had moved the court on August 2, seeking its direction to the police for lodging the FIR in the matter. The court allowed the plea on August 31 and asked police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.