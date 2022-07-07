English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    FIR lodged against Saji Cheriyan by police over remarks against Constitution

    The case was registered under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act at Keezhvaipur police station, a senior police officer of the district confirmed.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

    An FIR was lodged against Kerala CPI(M) MLA Saji Cheriyan on Thursday, in connection with his recent controversial remarks against the Constitution, a day after he announced his resignation from his cabinet post amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his remarks.


    The case was registered under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act at Keezhvaipur police station, a senior police officer of the district confirmed.


    The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both. When the FIR was being registered, the MLA was attending the Assembly session.


    The police took the step in view of a magistrate court in Thiruvalla on Wednesday directing them to register a case against Cheriyan on the basis of a plea moved by an Ernakulam-based lawyer for allegedly insulting the Constitution.


    Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

    Close

    Related stories


    In visuals aired by local TV channels, the Kerala Minister could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country ”condones exploitation” and is written in a way helping to ”plunder” the people of the country.


    In a statement given in the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Cheriyan said news reports claiming he had criticised the Constitution at an event held at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district were ”distorted.”

    ”I am a public servant who respects our Constitution and upholds its noble values…I have never once intended to insult the Constitution or say anything against it,” he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Constitution #criticism #FIR #Saji Cheriyan
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.