FIR lodged against Lalu Prasad Yadav by Bihar BJP MLA in phone call row

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on November 25 by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The legislator, Lalan Kumar Paswan, had alleged that the jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief had called him and offered him a cabinet berth in exchange for helping the opposition in defeating the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate for assembly speaker's post.

"We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from the Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," Paswan said during a press briefing, according to news agency ANI.

Prasad is currently lodged in Ranchi, serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav was trying to topple the state government. He had shared the information along with the contents of the FIR lodged by Lalan Kumar Paswan.

The purported call was made by him on November 24 and in the audio clip, which was shared by Modi on his Twitter handle, he could be heard asking Paswan to "be absent, saying that you have got afflicted with corona".

According to the purported call, Yadav could also be heard saying "we are going to topple this government... you will be made a minister later on".

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD supremo had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the speaker's election.