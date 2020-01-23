FIR filed against builder over use of Smriti Irani's picture in real estate advertisement

An FIR has been lodged after Union Minister Smriti Irani's picture was allegedly used by a developer without her consent for an advertisement.

According to the police, Irani's private secretary Vijay Gupta complained to the Superintendent of Police, Khyati Garg, that a local paper had published an advertisement by Sai Green City, Jagdishpur with the pictures, names and designations of some eminent people including Irani. He demanded action against those who were responsible for this.

After this, an FIR was lodged in Jagdishpur Police Station against some unknown persons and investigations started, Garg told news agency PTI.

Inquiries are on with the MD of the Sai Green City, Virendra Vidhi, his partner Sonu Yagya Saini, gram pradhan Abhay Pratap Singh and others, the SP said.

Using the picture, name and post of a peoples' representative without his/her consent is a crime, she added.

Besides Irani, the name and picture of Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Pasi and outgoing district unit president of the BJP, Durgesh Tripathi, have also been used in the advertisement.