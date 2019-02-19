App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIR against Uber for not having proper verification of drivers, negligence

The company said it was yet to receive a copy of the FIR and stressed that safety was "paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Noida Police lodged an FIR against cab aggregator Uber citing negligence by not having real-time monitoring system and proper police verification of its drivers, officials said.

The company said it was yet to receive a copy of the FIR and stressed that safety was "paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders".

The case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"It has come to notice that the company has contracted drivers without any comprehensive enquiry about them. They also don't have a real time monitoring system for the cab as well the activity of their drivers," a police spokesperson said.

related news

"This has resulted in financial as well as physical crimes. Such negligence on the part of the company has endangered life and property of people. That is why a case under IPC Section 336 has been registered against the company for the above mentioned negligence," the spokesperson said.

Uber said it was awaiting a copy of the FIR or any formal communication from police or any authority concerned over the case.

"Subject to our review of the FIR, we would like to deny any allegation raised in the press release. Safety is paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders. We have and will continue to extend our full support to investigating and other authorities," an Uber spokesperson said.

Police action comes days after a 21-year-old-woman was allegedly raped by a man who had come for pick up in an Uber booked by her.

The incident had taken place on February 5, and an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station on February 9.

During probe, it had emerged that the man who had arrived was not the designated driver as had appeared on her app.

Later, police had arrested both the accused, Narveer, and cab owner Yogendra over the matter.

Uber added that in line with its global stand on safety, it will pursue all legal recourse (including initiating appropriate criminal and civil action) against both the driver partner and the driver who was driving.

"We want to be very clear that such behaviour is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in the Uber community. These actions also reinforce our existing policies where a driver partner can permanently lose access to the app if we uncover a violation of Uber's safety standards or criteria required by local regulators," the spokesperson said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #FIR #India #Uber

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.