    FIR against organisers of Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST
    Hanuman Jayanti (Representative image)

    The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission, officials said.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening, and one of them has joined the investigation. She said that two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission.

    Earlier, the DCP had sent an official message, saying that a case was registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission. It also stated that local VHP leader Prem Sharma was arrested.

    However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that offence under IPC Section 188 is bailable and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

    Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening. Some vehicles were also torched.



    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi violence
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 10:42 pm
