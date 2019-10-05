FIR against man for giving triple talaq to wife; first in Tamil Nadu

The Central law against instant divorce has been invoked for the first time in Tamil Nadu on October 4 against a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq, police said.

A First Information Report was filed against Sheikh Abdullah at the All Women Police Station here following a complaint from his wife Rizwana, they said.

"A case has been registered against a man under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act based on a complaint from his wife," a senior district police official told PTI, adding he has been booked for other offences including harassment as well.

Also, his relatives, including his father, mother and brother have been booked for offences including harassment, local police said.

In her complaint, the woman said she allegedly had to endure harassment at her in-laws house and her husband "pronounced triple talaq."

The police official said appropriate action will be taken in the matter after a probe into her complaint.

Recently, the Centre passed a Bill in both Houses of Parliament making triple talaq a criminal offence entailing a prison term upto three years for offenders if the offence was proved.