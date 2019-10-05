App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIR against man for giving triple talaq to wife; first in Tamil Nadu

Recently, the Centre passed a Bill in both Houses of Parliament making triple talaq a criminal offence entailing a prison term upto three years for offenders if the offence was proved.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Central law against instant divorce has been invoked for the first time in Tamil Nadu on October 4 against a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq, police said.

A First Information Report was filed against Sheikh Abdullah at the All Women Police Station here following a complaint from his wife Rizwana, they said.

"A case has been registered against a man under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act based on a complaint from his wife," a senior district police official told PTI, adding he has been booked for other offences including harassment as well.

Close

Also, his relatives, including his father, mother and brother have been booked for offences including harassment, local police said.

related news

In her complaint, the woman said she allegedly had to endure harassment at her in-laws house and her husband "pronounced triple talaq."

The police official said appropriate action will be taken in the matter after a probe into her complaint.

Recently, the Centre passed a Bill in both Houses of Parliament making triple talaq a criminal offence entailing a prison term upto three years for offenders if the offence was proved.

Though complaints of triple talaq have been made and cases booked in several States, this is the first time an FIR has been registered in Tamil Nadu.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 10:40 am

tags #India #Politics #Triple Talalq

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.