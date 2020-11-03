172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|fir-against-amitabh-bachchan-kbc-makers-for-hurting-hindu-sentiments-6061871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIR against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC-makers for hurting Hindu sentiments

The offending question on KBC 12 asked, "On 25th December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options provided for the same were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigveda, and (D) Manusmriti.

Moneycontrol News

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the makers of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and its host Amitabh Bachchan for asking a question on the religious text Manusmriti, which allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.

The controversial question was asked in the 'Karamveer' episode of KBC 12 on October 30, which featured activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni as guests. The question that could earn the contestants Rs 6.40 lakh asked, "On 25th December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options provided for the same were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigveda, and (D) Manusmriti.

While explaining the correct answer, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "In 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar had condemned the ancient Hindu scripture Manusmriti and burned its copies for justifying caste discrimination and untouchability." The statement drew the ire of several netizens who claimed it hurt Hindu sentiments.

Abhimanyu Pawar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Latur, Maharashtra, demanded action be taken against KBC host Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television for posing this question. In the complaint he filed with the police, the BJP legislator said, "All the four options pertained to Hinduism. It is, therefore, clear that the motive was to hurt Hindu sentiments."

Sharing a copy of his complaint, Abhimanyu Pawar wrote on November 3, "The KBC question attempted to insult Hindus and create communal tension between the Hindus and the Buddhists, who have been living in harmony for years."


Several netizens also slammed KBC on the same grounds, including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who shared a clip of the episode on Twitter, and wrote that KBC was "hijacked by Commies".

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 10:00 pm

