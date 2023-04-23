 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finmin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them.

Asserting that investors should be cautious of influencers, Sitharaman (file image) said if there are three or four people giving us very objective good advice, there may be seven others out of 10 who are probably driven by some other considerations.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the finance ministry is working with MeitY and RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps to prevent them from taking away hard earned money of gullible investors.

"There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do this, we can do that. Your money will fetch you this much.

"Many of them are ponzi, the apps on which we are working with the Ministry concerned, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and with the Reserve Bank and clamping down on them like never before, so that we don't get those ponzi apps, taking away hard earned money," she said.