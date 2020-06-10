App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin releases third instalment of Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states under post devolution revenue deficit grant

The Finance Ministry on June 10 released the third monthly installment of Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as of 'Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant' to provide additional resources during COVID-19 crisis.

"The government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly installment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Earlier, on April 3 and May 11, the ministry released a similar amount as the first and second installment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:34 pm

