Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 05:25 PM IST

FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh

According to an office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure, all proposals involving expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will have to be approved by financial advisor of the concerned ministry.

PTI

Government departments and autonomous bodies will have to seek approval of the finance ministry for organising seminars, conferences and workshops if the expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh.

According to an office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure, all proposals involving expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will have to be approved by financial advisor of the concerned ministry.

"It has been decided that henceforth only proposals involving expenditure above Rs 40 lakh for international as well as domestic seminars/conferences/workshops etc. will need to be referred to the Department of Expenditure," the memorandum said.

It also said that the departments should exercise utmost economy and austerity with regard to travel and accommodation cost should be kept at the barest minimum.

Further, it added that holding of exhibition, fairs, seminars, conferences and workshops abroad should be discouraged except for the promotion of trade and business and for project of 'Brand India'.
