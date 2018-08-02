App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin may approve Rs 4K cr subsidy for FAME II: Officials

The second phase of the scheme is expected to entail subsidy only for electric buses and setting up of charging infrastructure for all categories of vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry is likely to approve a subsidy outlay of nearly Rs 4,000 crore for the second phase of FAME India scheme to promote electric and hybrid vehicles, official sources said today. The heavy industry ministry had sought over Rs 12,200 crore in financial support to implement the scheme over the next five years.

The second phase of the scheme is expected to entail subsidy only for electric buses and setting up of charging infrastructure for all categories of vehicles.

At present, the incentive is being offered on purchase of strong hybrid and electric cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers under FAME India- I. As per the scheme, depending on technology, battery operated scooters and motorcycles are also eligible for incentives ranging between Rs 1,800 to Rs 29,000, while in three-wheelers it is between Rs 3,300 and Rs 61,000.

The Cabinet is expected to consider the second phase of the scheme for approval in a fortnight, said the government officials.

related news

The subsidy allocation was decided at a meeting between the Expenditure Secretary and his counterpart from the heavy industry ministry held here yesterday.

At present, automotive manufacturers claim the incentive from the government at the end of each month.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015.

The ongoing pilot phase of the scheme was earlier extended till September this year or until its second phase is approved.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Finance Ministry #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.