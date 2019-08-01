App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin invites application for post of RBI deputy governor after Viral Acharya's exit

According to a notice published on the ministry's website, the applicant should have at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including at the level of secretary or equivalent in the central government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry has sought applications for the post of RBI deputy governor, a position that fell vacant after Viral Acharya resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term.

"The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment," said the ministry while inviting applications for the post of RBI deputy governor.

The applicant should not be more than 60 years of age as on July 24.

Close

According to a notice published on the ministry's website, the applicant should have at least 25 years of work experience in public administration, including at the level of secretary or equivalent in the central government.

related news

Persons with at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution could also apply for the post.

On salary and allowances, the notice said the post carries the pay scale of RS 2.25 lakh (Level 17). The last date to apply for the post is August 19.

The notice further said the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is "free to identify and recommend any other person also", based on merit, who has not applied for the post.

The committee can also recommend relaxation in the eligibility and qualifications/experience criteria, in respect of outstanding candidates.

Acharya was looking after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy department, including forecasting and modelling unit.

He ended his stint as the deputy governor earlier this month. In June, he had announced that he would resign.

Besides Governor, there are four deputy governors in the RBI.

Currently, there are three deputy governors -- N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain. Shaktikanta Das is the governor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #India #RBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.