FinMin denies reports of plans to go with full Budget instead of Interim Budget

The Finance Ministry has denied it has instructed its staff to refer to the upcoming Budget on February 1 as a 'General Budget', after media reports said such a communication has been issued.

"There is no such communication," a FinMin official told Moneycontrol. "It can be called interim Budget."

Terming the event a 'General Budget' would have meant the government is planning out to announce major policy initiatives -- something that is against convention for a government whose term is to end -- as opposed to the usual practice of presenting an Interim Budget or a "vote-on-account".

During election years, the newly-elected government presents the full Budget typically in July.

The Lok Sabha website, in its Provisional Calendar, has continued to refer to the event as an Interim Budget.

Update: The original article was based on the media speculation around the nature of the Budget. It has been updated to incorporate the government's response.