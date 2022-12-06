 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine for companies violating data protection bill norms can be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Dec 06, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekhar said the government wanted to make a crowd-sourced sort of a model for legislation.

The central government raised the penalty amount to up to Rs 500 crore for violating provisions under the proposed draft Digital Personal Protection Bill 2022 issued last week.

The draft personal data protection bill, issued in 2019, had proposed a penalty of Rs 15 crore or 4 percent of the global turnover of an entity.

While Rs 500 crore is a starting point, the fine could easily be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore if required, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, while airing his views on the draft Bill.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekhar said the government wanted to make a crowd-sourced sort of model for legislation. He added that a framework is being created to govern the digital world, and the bill will focus on the rights of data principals and fiduciaries.

The financial costs of data breaches, misusing Indian customers' data and compromising or negligence on Indian consumers' data will be very severe. Thus, the companies will not do anything other than maintain the Indian customers' data with trust and responsibility. That is the intention of the bill, the minister pointed out.

