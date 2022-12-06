Fine for companies violating data protection bill norms can be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The central government raised the penalty amount to up to Rs 500 crore for violating provisions under the proposed draft Digital Personal Protection Bill 2022 issued last week.

The draft personal data protection bill, issued in 2019, had proposed a penalty of Rs 15 crore or 4 percent of the global turnover of an entity.

While Rs 500 crore is a starting point, the fine could easily be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore if required, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, while airing his views on the draft Bill.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekhar said the government wanted to make a crowd-sourced sort of model for legislation. He added that a framework is being created to govern the digital world, and the bill will focus on the rights of data principals and fiduciaries.

The financial costs of data breaches, misusing Indian customers' data and compromising or negligence on Indian consumers' data will be very severe. Thus, the companies will not do anything other than maintain the Indian customers' data with trust and responsibility. That is the intention of the bill, the minister pointed out.

The new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, released on November 18, was focused on personal data, as compared to the earlier draft. The reworked version of the legislation incorporates hefty penalties for non-compliance, but which are capped without any link to the turnover of the entity in question. It also has relaxed rules on cross-border data flows that could bring relief to the big tech companies, alongside a provision for easier compliance requirements for start-ups.

Citing the example of freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Constitution, the minister said that it has "reasonable restrictions on Article 19 on Law and Order incitement. Similarly, privacy and data protection rights have reasonable restrictions, which are that the government has the ability during emergencies to seek an exemption from the act".

"We have laid out the exemption section very transparently," he observed.

The minister highlighted that the DNA of the Bill is such that it is open to evolution; subordinate legislation is not a free pass; it goes through the same scrutiny, just not voted on, he noted.