Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Financial irregularities: ED arrests Amit Chandule, close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in Tops Group case

Shiv Sena's Pratak Sarnaik has gone into quarantine as per fresh reports.

Moneycontrol News

The Enforcement Directorate on November 25 arrested Amit Chandule, a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, after it conducted raids on 10 premises of Tops Group, a private security agency, including Sarnaik's residence.

According to media reports, the ED examined the financial details of the group and people associated with it, and found suspicious transactions between them. The decision to conduct the raids was taken to collect related evidence, sources said.

On November 24, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 premises across Mumbai and Thane with links Sarnaik in a money laundering case.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sarnaik has gone into quarantine and has sought time to appear before the probe agency.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 11:57 pm

tags #Enforcement Directorate #Shiv Sena #Tops Group

