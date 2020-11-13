Finance ministry seeks ideas and suggestions for Annual Budget 2021-22

With just months left for the Annual Budget 2021-22, Nirmala Sitharaman-led Union Ministry of Finance on November 13 sought ideas and suggestions from people of the country for the annual budget.

The ministry said it has launched a micro-site (online portal) on MyGov platform which will go live on November 15, 2020, to receive ideas for the budget. The portal will remain open until November 30, 2020.

Over the years, the ministry has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with Industry/Commerce Associations, Trade Bodies and Experts to seek ideas for the Annual Budget.

However, "owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format. It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly," The ministry said in a statement.

Finance Ministry kick-starts Budget making exercise amid contraction pressure

The ministry said the general public in their individual capacity needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22, which will be examined by the concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India. "If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions," it added.

Earlier, reports arrived that the fiscal deficit of the Union government rose to Rs 9.14 lakh crore, which is about 114.8 percent of the annual budget estimate. the government had cited poor revenue realisation due to the lockdown imposed by the government to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data had stated that deficit was Rs 9,13,993 crore, while the deficit at the end of the first six months of the previous financial year was 92.6 percent of the annual target.

Previously on February 1, 2020, Sitharaman had presented the Annual Budget for 2021-22. This year too, it is expected that the ministry may present the budget on the same day, i.e. February 1.

Citing the urgency to push economic growth, the finance ministry has already kicked off the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22.

Experts have opined that the upcoming budget will be crucial for the country, which is still trying to figure out ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the third budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.