Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finance Ministry invites applications for the post of Chief Economic Adviser

Arun Jaitley had announced Subramanian’s departure in a Facebook post, saying he would return to the US later this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian resigned from his post last month, the government is now looking for a new CEA to take over, reported Economic Times.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced Subramanian’s departure in a Facebook post, saying that due to pressing personal reasons, the CEA would return to the US later this year. Subramanian’s last day would be July 31.

Those working in the central and state governments, public sector enterprises, public sector banks or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can apply for this post. Candidates involved with recognised universities or research institutions can also apply.

Anyone applying, who is not from central or state governments, RBI or PSEs, needs at least a master’s degree in economics from a reputed university. The age bar is 56 and the last date for submission of applications is August 1. The applicant should also be ready to assume the role by then.

As CEA, one has to provide policy inputs on industrial development and foreign trade, analysing trends in production and releasing statistical information on economic indicators.

The CEA also compiles and releases the Economic Survey of India. Arvind Subramanian had started his term in October 2014 and stayed beyond his three-year limit on special request from Jaitley, making him the longest-serving CEA since Ashok Lahiri.
tags #Arvind Subramanian #CEA #Current Affairs #Finance Ministry #India

