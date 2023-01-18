Finance Ministry deliberates steps taken to deal with cyber security issues

Representative image.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday deliberated on steps being taken to mitigate the threats of cyber security in the financial segment amid the growing digitisation of the sector.

The symposium titled Financial Services Cyber Security (FINSCY) was organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Secretary Vivek Joshi inaugurated it, an official statement said.

The symposium provided an opportunity for senior officers from government departments, and financial services sector regulators, as also senior executives and chief information security officers of banks and financial institutions to share their ideas, practices and concerns on cyber security measures, it noted.

It also discussed the readiness of the sector for future cyber threats and perspectives on the revised draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.

Besides financial services officers, officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Home Affairs, government agencies viz., CERT-In, NCIIPC, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre; Regulators in the financial services sector viz., RBI, IRDAI and PFRDA attended the seminar, it added.