    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to leave for US tonight

    During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending crucial meetings including the annual gathering of of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the US on an official visit beginning October 11 to attend several crucial meetings, the finance ministry said in a statement.

    During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings.

    The finance minister will also be part of bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, the UAE, Iran and the Netherlands. Additionally, she will meet with leaders and heads of the OECD, European Commission, and UNDP.

    Sitharaman will meet the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, president of World Bank, separately to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

    She is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on "India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington.

    While visiting the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University, Sitharaman will discuss the unique story of Digital Public Goods (DPGs) in India and the multiplier effects created through 'Technology, Finance, and Governance'.

    The finance minister will also attend round-table meetings with USIBC and USISPF on "Strengthening Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridors" and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".

    Leading business leaders and investors will attend the meetings to showcase India's attractiveness as an investment destination, the statement said.
