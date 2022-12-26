 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS, Fin Min source says 'nothing serious'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on December 26.

"Nothing serious. She is fine," the source told the news agency seeking anonymity.

Reportedly, The 63-year-old union minister has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital. She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Doctors are expected to release a statement on her health shortly. [More details awaited]

With agency inputs

first published: Dec 26, 2022 12:55 pm