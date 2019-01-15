App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Finance minister Arun Jaitley goes for 'medical check up' in US: Sources

A person familiar with Jaitley's medical condition said the minister had 'recovered well' from the transplant in New Delhi eight months ago.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left for the United States for a "regular medical check up", following a kidney transplant last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The minister, 66, is expected to present this government's last budget on February 1 before Prime Minister Narendra seeks re-election in a general election due by May.

A person familiar with Jaitley's medical condition said the minister had "recovered well" from the transplant in New Delhi eight months ago.

A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Jaitley is the publicity head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's election team and often acts as the chief spokesman for the government.

 
