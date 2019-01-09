Finance Commission to submit report to Centre by end of 2019: NK Singh

The 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said the commission would submit its report to the Centre by the end of 2019.

This was revealed by Singh while interacting with the reporters. He said Odisha was the 16th state where the commission has so far visited and interacted with stake holders.

"I think, our work is halfway through. The commission will visit eight more states. We will be obliged to submit our recommendations by end of this year," Singh said.

During his visit, Singh said the commission members met and interacted with different stake holders like state government, political parties, members of the three-tier panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies and representatives of the trade and commerce.