Final NRC released, excludes 19.07 lakh applicants

The much-awaited updated Final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was released on Saturday, excluding names of 19.07 lakh applicants, NRC State Coordinator's office said here.

Names of 3.11 crore applicants were included in the final NRC, it said in a statement. The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in.