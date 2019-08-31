Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE Updates: Names of 19.07 lakh applicants excluded

Live now
Aug 31, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Final NRC released
What does the publication of NRC bring to the masses?
What is the National Register of Citizens (NRC)?
Statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office
The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, NRC State Coordinator's office has said.
Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator, NRC: A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals. (ANI)
The much-awaited updated Final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has been released today, excluding names of 19.07 lakh applicants, NRC State Coordinator's office has said.
How to check names in the final NRC, appeal against exclusion: Here's the full guide
The Assam government has made arrangements to check names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a few quick steps.
What does the publication of NRC bring to the masses?
The NRC will have an impact in Assam and beyond. Millions in Assam are eagerly waiting to find their names in the final list — it will bring cheers to the many citizens who find their name on the list, but for those whose names will not feature on the list, it’s tough times ahead. Some speculate that the August 31st list could exclude a minimum of 10-12 lakh names; some say the number could go up to 25 lakh.
Those whose names are excluded from the final list will be given 120 days to approach and appeal to the foreigner’s tribunals (FT) to reclaim their citizenship. The FT is a quasi-judicial body headed by a lawyer, called an FT member, who functions in a bi-partisan manner under the state government.
