Assam NRC final list 2019 LIVE Updates: Names of 19.07 lakh applicants excluded

What does the publication of NRC bring to the masses?



The NRC will have an impact in Assam and beyond. Millions in Assam are eagerly waiting to find their names in the final list — it will bring cheers to the many citizens who find their name on the list, but for those whose names will not feature on the list, it’s tough times ahead. Some speculate that the August 31st list could exclude a minimum of 10-12 lakh names; some say the number could go up to 25 lakh.



Those whose names are excluded from the final list will be given 120 days to approach and appeal to the foreigner’s tribunals (FT) to reclaim their citizenship. The FT is a quasi-judicial body headed by a lawyer, called an FT member, who functions in a bi-partisan manner under the state government.



