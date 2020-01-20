Final decision on keeping Mumbai's malls, shops open 24X7 to be taken on January 22

A final decision on the proposal for allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in Mumbai will be taken in the cabinet meeting on January 22 after deliberating the pressure it will put on the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had earlier said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26 under the nightlife project, although it will not be made compulsory. Aaditya, son of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is said to be the prime mover behind this project.

However, Deshmukh said the issue will come up for deliberations in the January 22 cabinet meeting. “We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken,” Deshmukh told reporters.

The state Home Minister also tweeted about the move, “Aditya Thackreyji's Nightlife proposal could be served better and implemented soon if it is limited to certain places like BKC, Lower Parel, Marine Drive and few other areas.”

He said the proposal can be implemented soon for the restaurants and other establishments located in malls and on mill lands.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) responded to demands for allowing nightlife in Pune.

The Guardian Minister of Pune district said the state government might explore the possibility of allowing nightlife in Pune only after trying such a proposal in Mumbai.

"I have read news reports about (the demand for allowing) nightlife in Pune. The life in Mumbai is different which never sleeps," he told reporters.

Stating that people of Pune might be having different views on such a plan, he added that "we have some important works to do than this proposal".