Filmmaker Aisha Sultana granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in sedition case

Aisha Sultana, the filmmaker from Lakshadweep has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court, in the sedition case registered against her

The Kerala High Court on June 25 granted pre-arrest bail to Aisha Sultana in a sedition case registered against the filmmaker by Lakshadweep Police for allegedly spreading rumours about the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, Sultana was booked on sedition charges following a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader, who alleged that she had spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory and said her remarks on a television show regarding the archipelago's Administrator Praful Khoda Patel amounted to an "anti-national" act.

Khader also alleged that during a debate on a regional TV channel, Sultana, who hails from Lakshadweep's Chetiath island, had alleged that the Centre was using COVID-19 as a biological weapon in Lakshadweep.

The High Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest for a week. But a single-judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Menon had also instructed Sultana to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and appear before the police for interrogation as mandated under Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In a Facebook post, Sultana had defended her comments. "FIR has been filed but the truth will win... I will keep fighting for the land I was born in. My voice is going to be louder now," Sultana said.

Lakshadweep has been seeing protests after the local administration made some policy changes, which haven't gone down well with the locals who say they will destroy the island's ecology as well as way of life.