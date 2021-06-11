Filmmaker Aisha Sultana faces sedition charges for remarks over COVID-19 in Lakshadweep

Image: Facebook

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been booked on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader alleging that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

In his complaint filed with the Kavaratti police on June 9, Khader said Sultana, during a debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the Central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

Seeking action against her, the BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sultana's was an anti-national act, which tarnished the patriotic image of the central government.

As per an NDTV report, during a news debate on a regional channel, Sultana blamed COVID-19 cases in the island on Praful Patel's decisions and remarked that the Centre had used a "bio-weapon" against Lakshadweep.

In a Facebook post, Sultana has defended her comments. "FIR has been filed but the truth will win... I will keep fighting for the land I was born in. My voice is going to be louder now," she said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands.