Film director-cartoonist K P Sasi passes away

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

FEFKA, an association of Film Employees Federation of Kerala, paid tribute to Sasi, also a cartoonist, on its Facebook page.

Film and documentary director K P Sasi died in a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 64.

 

FEFKA Directors' Union also paid tributes to him on the Facebook page.

In its post, the union said Sasi died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

''His cremation will be held tomorrow,'' it added.