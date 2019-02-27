App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

File affidavit with details of alleged contempt by WB cops in Saradha chit fund probe: SC to CBI Dr

The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI Director to file affidavit giving details about the alleged contempt committed by West Bengal police and the then Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the CBI Director to provide information in support of the allegations of tampering and destruction of call data records by Kumar who was then heading the West Bengal SIT.

The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.

The apex court said the allegations made by the CBI were serious enough and it was the obligation on part of the agency to disclose full details of the alleged contempt committed by the then police commissioner.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajeev Kumar #Saradha chit-fund scam #Supreme Court

