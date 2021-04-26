Fighting COVID-19 together features in talks between PM Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga cooperation in diverse areas, including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

