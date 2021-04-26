MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fighting COVID-19 together features in talks between PM Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

PTI
April 26, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga cooperation in diverse areas, including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together," Modi tweeted.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Japan #Narendra Modi #World News #Yoshihide Suga
first published: Apr 26, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.