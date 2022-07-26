English
    Fight for Shiv Sena symbol: SC to hear on August 1 Uddhav group's plea against EC proceedings

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, that the ongoing proceedings before the poll panel needed to be stayed as it would impact the hearing here in the case.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 1 a fresh plea by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction against Election Commission proceedings on a petition by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

    The top court said it would tag the fresh plea and hear it together with pending ones on August 1. Recently, the poll panel asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit.

    The poll panel sources had said the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of rival factions.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 12:35 pm
