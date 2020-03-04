Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India: Report

State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in New Delhi.
Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, media said today.
State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 all said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in New Delhi, citing unidentified sources.An Italian had tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan, a health official said on 2nd March.
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:25 am