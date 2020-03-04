App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India: Report

State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in New Delhi.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, media said today.

State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 all said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in New Delhi, citing unidentified sources.

An Italian had tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan, a health official said on 2nd March.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Italy

