FICCI fined Rs 20 lakh for violation of environmental regulations

With air pollution rising in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on October 10 imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on FICCI for violation of environmental regulations.

Further, the DPCC instructed FICCI not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing the anti-smog gun at their Tansen Marg in Delhi project site.

Citing demolition and construction activity continuing in NCT of Delhi, without taking proper measures for mitigation of dust pollution, DPCC in its order said, "No compliance report with the respect to direction dated 14 August 2020 has been received from the FICCI."

"...that you shall deposit Environmental Compensation (EC) of Rs 20,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) by way of a draft in favour Delhi Pollution Control Committee within 15 days," news agency ANI quoted DPCC as saying.



Among other details, the DPCC ordered FICCI to take adequate measures to rectify the deficiencies observed during DPCC inspection on October 9 and submit a compliance report within seven days.

In the order, DPCC had noted that FICCI did not follow the adequate guidelines issued by Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and the DPCC to curb dust pollution as well as local sources of air pollution.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only “green” firecrackers in the national capital.

Delhi taking lead in fight against pollution, but neighbouring states still not serious: Gopal Rai

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 173 to a moderate category on Saturday, after pollution level shot up due to stubble burning. On Thursday, the AQI in Delhi rose to 200 to very poor quality amid the rise in stubble burning cases in neighbouring states like Punjab.