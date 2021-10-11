Fewer buses, shut shops hit Mumbai in strike against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the workers and leaders of his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to register their protest. He also appealed to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success. (Image: ANI)

A state-wide strike in Maharashtra in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh affected bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on October 11 with most shops and commercial establishments being shut.

Several traders group and associations extended support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's protest against the killing of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district while staging unrest over central government's newly enacted farm laws.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said eight of its buses were ransacked in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am on Monday.

Nine buses, including one hired on lease, were damaged in areas like Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and near Inorbit Mall early in the morning, said a statement issued by BEST.

"The BEST administration has called for police protection and buses will be operated from all depots after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

Local trains, however, were operating normally on Monday morning, but were running packed as road commuters shifted to suburban rail services. The Metro rail services were also operating normally in the city.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said their buses from Mumbai to other places were plying as per schedule and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.



Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers

The three ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have urged people to wholeheartedly support the bandh to express their solidarity with the farmers.

Activists of the ruling allies took out morchas in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Vasai with placards and banners, raising slogans. Local leaders were seen requesting traders in some places to keep their establishments shut.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from PTI)