Festive season sales: 50 lakh smartphones sold in a week, says Mi India

Xiaomi India said that it had managed to sell over 50 lakh phones last week during the festive season sales, according to reports. The festive season offers by Flipkart and Amazon, two of the biggest e-commerce portals, have helped the smartphone manufacturer achieve high sales volume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flipkart and Amazon started their first festive season sale on October 16 and concluded it on October 22.

"Mi fans were able to buy their favourite smartphone from...more than 15,000 retail partners while making use of festive discounts and offers. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, Mi.com helped reach consumers across 17,000 pincodes," a statement by Mi said.

During the festive season sale, the company said that its 15,000 retail partners across the country managed to double their sales year-on-year.

"The 5 million mark is a testimony of our consumers' trust in our products. To the best of our knowledge, no other brand has ever achieved this before. We at Mi India aim to keep delivering the highest quality products at honest prices," Mi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartphone market size in April-June quarter was around 1.8 crore and Mi India is estimated to have sold around 52 lakh units in the three month period.

Mi India said it saw unprecedented demand from users planning to buy their first smartphone as well as from existing users wanting to upgrade to mid-premium and premium range.

The company's retail partners helped it service the needs of consumers, it said.

Xiaomi or Mi India led the country's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 29 percent share, according to Counterpoint Research.

(With inputs from PTI)