Festive season hiring this year grows by 73% : Report

Hiring activities witnessed 73 per cent growth during the festive season (August-October) this year compared to the same period in 2021 driven by e-commerce and logistics, retail and BFSI sectors, according to a report.

As many as 1,00,000 order books were closed in this period considering that e-commerce and logistics, retail and Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors heightened their hiring efforts in line with surging demand, according to data by business services provider Quess Corp.

While seasonal sales saw some recovery last year from the impact of the Covid pandemic, this festive season has been a clear indicator for the growth of the economy with an upward spiral in job demand across several consumer facing industries.

According to data from Quess, job roles such as picker, packer, helper, sales promoter, in-shop sales executive, trainee and production trainee have seen a 39 per cent year-on-year increase in demand this festive season.

"Given that the economy has now recovered from the effects of the pandemic, there is tremendous hiring happening in the e-commerce and retail sectors for temp and flexi staff. People want to buy products, clothing, and services for their homes and daily needs," Quess Staffing CEO Nitin Dave said.

Hospitality, automobile, telecom segments are also flourishing and in dire need of direct and indirect staff, he noted.

"The festive season is also a time when popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and others introduce season sales, leading to high website traction. This, in turn, largely improves the demand for delivery and warehouse professionals," he added.

The Quess Staffing report is based on its hiring data on its platform during the festive period of August, September and October 2022 as compared to the same time period the previous year.